Teja Sajja's next film budget doubled after 'Hanu-Man's success: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 10:29 pm Feb 18, 202410:29 pm

What's the story Teja Sajja has undoubtedly ascended as a rising star following the success of his recent superhero-action flick, HanuMan. Under Prasanth Varma's direction, the Telugu film received acclaim for its screenwriting, cast performances, VFX, and action sequences. This success has not only elevated Sajja's status as a leading actor but has also propelled the budget for his next project, which has doubled its original budget.

Context

Why does this story matter?

HanuMan emerged as a surprise underdog during 2024 Makar Sankranti, surpassing biggies like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Its box office success is evident even after 36 days in theaters. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs. 197.19cr in India (nett) until Saturday. With over Rs. 300cr in global gross, it is currently the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide this year so far.

Upcoming project

Karthik Ghattamaneni to direct Sajja in yet-untitled action drama

Sajja is now gearing up for a collaboration with filmmaker Karthik Gattamneni, who recently directed Ravi Teja in Eagle (2024). Initially set at Rs. 15cr, the film's budget has now been bumped up to a whopping Rs. 30cr due to HanuMan's success, OTTPlay reported. Produced by People Media Factory, the yet-to-be-titled action drama has already started shooting but was paused for a quick makeover. Moreover, the search for a leading lady is currently on.

About the film

Meanwhile, sequel to 'HanuMan' is on way

On the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Varma surprised fans with the announcement of HanuMan's next installment, titled Jai HanuMan. In contrast to the first installment, which focused on Hanumanthu (Sajja) gaining the power of Lord Hanuman, the sequel will reportedly delve into the deity's narrative. Reports suggest that Varma is actively searching for a fresh face for this new chapter.

What's next?

Sajja's career trajectory and upcoming projects

Starting his career as a child artist, Sajja has come a long way, reportedly appearing in nearly 50 films. His debut as a leading man in Zombie Reddy (2021) was a success, and now Sajja is carefully choosing his projects. In addition to teaming up with Gattamneni, Sajja might also have a role in Jai HanuMan. Speaking with The Indian Express, he clarified, "It will predominantly be Lord Hanuman's film, but HanuMan might also be part of it."