Netflix's 'Zombieverse' S02 is coming by early 2025!

Dex reprises role in 'Zombieverse' S02: Every update thus far

By Tanvi Gupta 09:58 pm Feb 18, 202409:58 pm

What's the story Loaded with suspense and surprises, Netflix is preparing for season two of its popular zombie reality show, Zombieverse. On Sunday, the show announced that South Korean YouTuber and TV personality Dex will return for the sequel to this survival show. Although the streaming giant has not officially announced a release date, fans can look forward to a thrilling second installment in late 2024 or early 2025.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

In December last year, Netflix announced the renewal of Zombieverse for a second season. The news was shared on the streaming platform's K-content account. It stated, "The world is a zombieverse, and we're all just living in it, right? Expect upgraded quests, enhanced zombies, a new cast, and an expanded universe." The first season premiered on August 8, 2023, and featured contestants battling a simulated zombie outbreak in Seoul.

Concept

First, understand concept of 'Zombieverse'

For those unaware, in Zombieverse, cast members are unsuspectingly thrust into a bloodthirsty zombie apocalypse. Initially tricked with a fake premiere, they watch a show before facing a real-life zombie nightmare. The set personnel turn into flesh-eaters, and contestants must strategize, deciding whether to collaborate or go solo to outsmart the undead competition. As they navigate through brain-starved obstacles, the danger feels imminent for those participating in the gripping survival challenge.

About the upcoming part

Anticipated enhancements in S02

In the first installment, Dex garnered attention for his athletic prowess and daring decisions to protect his teammates. Dex aside, season two will likely introduce new characters to replace those who didn't survive the first part. The official synopsis for Zombieverse reads, "They're scared and woefully unprepared. When a zombie virus sweeps the set of a TV show, castmates must tackle terrifying quests to make it out alive."

Rankings

Glance: S01's performance on Netflix and overall rankings

Zombieverse quickly gained traction upon premiering, securing a spot in Netflix's Global Top 10 in its launch week with a reported 14.3M watch hours. It also ranked fifth in the non-English series category. FlixPatrol data reveals the show remained popular in South Korea, staying in the country's top 10 for an impressive 17 days. The success of the Korean reality series follows a trend of significant viewership, evident in the renewals of shows like The Devil's Plan and Physical: 100.