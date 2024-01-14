North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, according to its neighboring nations. The launch was also confirmed by South Korea's joint chiefs of staff. However, no further details were provided regarding it. The launch came after Seoul and Tokyo officials warned that North Korea was planning to test-fire a missile, including one of its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), this month.

Know about North Korea's last missile launch

Sunday's launch was the North's first since December 18, when the country test-fired its Hwasong-18 solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile. Known as the most advanced weapon in Kim Jong-un's armory, the Hwasong-18 has been engineered to strike the mainland United States (US). During a key meeting in late December last year, Kim reportedly pledged to expand his nuclear arsenal and launch further spy satellites to cope with what he dubbed US-led confrontational moves.

Ongoing conflict in disputed western sea between North, South Korea

The launch on Sunday also comes just days after Pyongyang fired a barrage of artillery shells near the disputed western sea boundary with South Korea. This prompted Seoul to conduct similar firings at the same location. The area is where the navies of the two nations have fought three bloodstained sea wars since 1999 and North Korean attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans.

Kim earlier called Seoul Pyongyang's 'principal enemy'

In recent days, North Korea has also increased its warlike, inflammatory rhetoric toward its adversaries. Kim labeled Seoul Pyongyang's "principal enemy" earlier this week and threatened to "annihilate" South Korea and America if provoked. Reports also suggest that the North Korean supremo will likely further increase his animosities by test-firing more rockets to try and assert his dominance in the current standoff with his rivals.

South Korea conducted drills to assassinate Kim

Earlier this month, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik revealed that his nation's military was carrying out "decapitation drills" aimed at potentially assassinating North Korea's supremo. "While it is difficult to openly discuss decapitation, the Republic of Korea (ROK)-US special operation forces are... conducting training," stated Won-sik. The country's joint chiefs of staff also confirmed conducting covert drills with the US Army Special Forces last month.