Japan hit by 6.6 magnitude earthquake

By Riya Baibhawi 03:06 pm Oct 05, 202303:06 pm

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Torishima Island in Japan on Thursday

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Torishima Island, off the eastern coast of Japan's Izu Peninsula, at 11:00am (local time) on Thursday. The earthquake's epicenter was detected in the Pacific Ocean, about 550 kilometers south of Tokyo. The quake prompted Japan's meteorological department to issue a tsunami advisory for the surrounding islands. No damage has been reported as of now. The uninhibited Torishima Island (part of the Izu islands) is located just 580km south of the country's capital, Tokyo.

Why does this story matter?

Japan is one of the most quake-prone countries in the world. Lying on the western edge of the Ring of Fire, the archipelago is one of the most tectonically active places on the planet. A massive earthquake of 9.0 magnitude in 2011 triggered a tsunami in northern Japan. The tsunami also melted three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant, posing a threat of contamination. Statistics indicate that 58% of India's geographical land is vulnerable to earthquakes.

Small tsunami waves reach Izu Islands

Tsunami waves up to 30 centimeters high were spotted on one of the Izu Islands after the earthquake. The Japanese Meteorological Agency had earlier predicted waves as high as 1 meter. A 30-centimeter tsunami wave was reported at Hachijo-Jima (Yaene) at 12:17pm, with the possibility of higher waves at other locations. The agency initially issued a tsunami warning but retracted it two hours later. Nonetheless, it advised those in coastal areas and near rivers to relocate to higher ground.

Seismic activity and aftershocks

The meteorological agency also cautioned about potential aftershocks, estimating a 10% to 20% chance of an earthquake with a similar magnitude happening within the next week. It added that there have been slight sea level changes in the Izu Islands, but no unusual volcanic activity has been reported following the earthquake. Seismic activity has been detected in the same area of the western Pacific Ocean over the past week, with other quakes above magnitude 6 recorded in recent days.

Japan's deadliest earthquake

To recall, Japan experienced its most powerful recorded earthquake on March 11, 2011. The epicenter of the earthquake was beneath the North Pacific, approximately 130 kilometers east of Sendai on Honshu Island. The Tohoku earthquake gave rise to a tsunami, with a maximum wave height of nearly 40 meters. The tragic event resulted in the obliteration of 123,000 houses and damage to almost a million more. At least 18,000 people were also killed, while several thousand are still missing.