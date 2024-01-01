South Korea admits conducting drills to assassinate Kim Jong-un

South Korea admits conducting drills to assassinate Kim Jong-un

By Riya Baibhawi 12:44 pm Jan 01, 2024

Kim Jong-un dismissed the possibility of Korean unification

South Korea's defense minister, Shin Won-sik, disclosed that his country's military is carrying out "decapitation drills" aimed at potentially assassinating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. This revelation comes after Kim vowed to enhance North Korea's nuclear capabilities, ramp up military drone production, and launch three new spy satellites in 2024. Notably, South Korean officials have not openly discussed the possibility of assassinating Kim for over half a decade.

Why does this story matter?

Addressing members of the Workers' Party of Korea before the beginning of 2024, the North Korean leader ordered his military to "thoroughly annihilate" the United States (US) and South Korea, if provoked. The hermit leader also said his dealings with the South would see "fundamental change" this year. In reaction to Kim's intention to launch three additional spy satellites in 2024, South Korea cautioned that his regime would be terminated by the US-Korean alliance.

US forces participated in assassination drills

The South Korean lawmaker further said the drills—which include aerial tactics, raids on crucial facilities, and indoor clean-up operations—saw participation from American troops. "While it is difficult to openly discuss decapitation, the ROK-US special operation forces are... conducting training," Won-sik said. The South Korean joint chiefs of staff verified that covert drills with US Army Special Forces took place last month. However, Shin said that both taking out Kim and using the American nuclear arsenal remain "options."

US has turned South into its military base, says Kim

Kim has accused the US of inciting political instability on the Korean peninsula and posing numerous military threats to his nation. He stated, "We must respond quickly to a possible nuclear crisis and continue to accelerate preparations to pacify the entire territory of South Korea by mobilizing all physical means and forces, including nuclear force, in case of emergency." He alleged that American deployments have transformed South Korea into a "forward military base and nuclear arsenal" for the US.

Increased tensions in Korean peninsula

Kim also warned that Korean unification wasn't possible anymore, asserting that the South perceives the North as an enemy. Lately, tensions have been on the rise in the Korean Peninsula, especially with the increased participation of the US military there. Just last month, a North-South deal that aimed at lowering military presence in the region was throttled. The North has also continued regular tests of its missiles throughout the past year, flouting curbs by the United Nations (UN).