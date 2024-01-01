'Brilliant student': Teachers of murdered Indian-origin teen express grief

1/5

World 2 min read

'Brilliant student': Teachers of murdered Indian-origin teen express grief

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:27 pm Jan 01, 202412:27 pm

Teachers of murdered Indian-origin in US express grief

Teachers of the Indian-origin teen Arianna Kamal, who was found dead with her parents in their $5 million Dover mansion in Massachusetts, Boston, United States (US), remember her as a "brilliant student" and an "amazing singer." Apart from being "deeply spiritual," she was an avid writer and a regular participant in many extracurricular activities, they said. Arianna was studying neuroscience at Middlebury College after graduating from the prestigious Milton Academy.

2/5

Arianna remembered as brilliant student, amazing singer

Arianna was known for her academic prowess and exceptional singing abilities, according to her teachers. She was enrolled in a first-year seminar called Mindfulness in Education at Middlebury College, taught by Melissa Hammerle, the college said in a statement, per the New York Post. Additionally, Arianna was involved in a foraging organization and the Women in Computer Science student group. She had aspirations to travel to Italy with her college opera group.

3/5

Arianna's love for singing, college choir

Jeffrey Buettner, Arianna's music teacher at Middlebury College, said, "Aria was beloved by the college choir. She loved singing together, and her choir community was deeply meaningful to her in her first semester." After her tragic death, the college plans to collaborate with Arianna's friends and possibly her extended family to organize a fitting memorial once the school reconvenes after the break.

4/5

Milton Academy mourns loss of Arianna, her parents

The Milton Academy also expressed its grief over the devastating event, describing Arianna as "a sweet, smart, kind young woman who was just beginning to realize her full potential." The school also extended its thoughts to her family, their friends, and the entire school community. Arianna's parents previously ran a now-defunct education systems company called EduNova. Her mother, Teena Kamal, who was an alum of Harvard University and Delhi University, was the chief operating officer of the company.

5/5

Know about incident

On Thursday (December 28), Arianna (18) and her parents, Rakesh Kamal (57) and Teena (54), were found dead in their luxurious 27-room mansion at a posh enclave in Massachusetts. According to reports, the preliminary investigation hinted at a "deadly incident of domestic violence" with no outside involvement. The family was working in the technology industry in the US. The couple founded EduNova, an education systems company, in 2016, which went defunct in 2021, forcing them to face a financial crisis.