'200 killed in 24hrs': Israel intensifies bombardment in southern Gaza

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:37 pm Dec 30, 2023

Israeli strikes reportedly killed nearly 200 people in Gaza within 24hrs

Israel has launched a massive assault in southern Gaza with tanks and aerial bombings, resulting in nearly 200 deaths within 24 hours, Reuters reported. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) particularly targeted Khan Yunis to weaken Hamas before advancing further into the southern city. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claimed that Israeli forces have come across Hamas command centers and arms depots. Additionally, the Israeli military reported the destruction of a tunnel complex beneath the home of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in Hamas-controlled Gaza began on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded by launching a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 21,500 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza has also caused a major humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian journalist killed, US calls for scaling down war

Israel reportedly struck the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza, which killed several people, including an Al-Quds TV staffer and his family members. The Israel-Hamas conflict remained deadliest for journalists for the first 10 weeks, per the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Meanwhile, the United States (US) urged Israel to scale down the conflict in the coming weeks and focus on targeted operations against Hamas leaders. However, Israel has apparently been in no mode to do so.

South Africa urges ICJ's intervention, Israel reacts

Moreover, South Africa sought the intervention by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday, accusing Israel of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza. In response, Israel's foreign ministry termed the suit as "baseless." It blamed Hamas for the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, accusing them of using civilians as human shields and stealing humanitarian aid. The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the United Nations (UN)'s forum for resolving disputes between states.

Israel facilitates vaccine entry into Gaza

Separately, in a significant development, Israel announced on Friday that it facilitated the entry of enough vaccines into Gaza. It said the move was aimed at protecting nearly 1.4 million people against various diseases, including polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and meningitis. This vaccine transfer was coordinated with UNICEF and the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel's Defense Ministry agency that works with Palestinians, to prevent the spread of disease in the region.