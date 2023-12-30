Ukraine: 31 killed in Russia's 'biggest' air attack, says Kyiv

Ukraine: 31 killed in Russia's 'biggest' air attack, says Kyiv

Ukraine said that 31 civilians were killed in Russian missile and drone strikes

At least 31 civilians were killed and over 160 injured after Russia launched the "biggest" air strike on Ukraine on Friday (local time), said Kyiv officials. They claimed that Russian forces used 158 missiles and drones for the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia used everything it had in its arsenal to launch this strike, which was retaliated. Ukraine's air force managed to hit 87 cruise missiles and 27 drones from the total 158 aerial "targets," said reports.

Kyiv suffers casualties, Russia denies targeting civilians

Zelenskyy said nearly 110 missiles were fired, most of which were shot down. In the capital, Kyiv, nine people were reportedly killed, and 30 were injured as a warehouse, residential buildings, and an uninhabited property were targeted, per Reuters. However, Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya claimed Moscow aimed only at military facilities, blaming Ukraine's defense systems for civilian casualties. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov called the assault the "most massive air attack of this war," involving 18 strategic bombers.