Nov 30, 2023

Son of Hamas co-founder calls for Israel to kill his father if terrorist group doesn't release all hostages

The son of a Hamas co-founder has asked Israel to kill the Palestinian terrorist group leaders, including his father, in case the terror outfit fails to release all the hostages. Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, this week urged the Jewish nation to give the terrorist group a time frame to release all the hostages.

During the surprise October 7 cross-border attack on Israel, Hamas killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took almost 240 hostages. In response, the Israeli military carried out air and artillery strikes in Gaza that have killed over 15,000 Palestinians. Israel and Hamas recently agreed on a truce, which has so far seen the release of 180 Palestinian prisoners and 60 Israeli hostages.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mosab released a video in which he said that Hamas should have a deadline of one, two, or six months to return the hostages. "When I say execute top leaders, I mean no exceptions; that includes my own father," he said. "I made a mistake 10 or 15 years ago when I saved his life many times. He was supposed to die for his actions. I saved his life," Mosab revealed.

Furthermore, Mosab said that the elimination of Hamas leaders and the release of Israeli hostages would "guarantee" the terrorist group's "defeat." However, he disagreed with the Jewish nation's move to release prisoners in exchange for hostages and said that the former inmates would now kill "many more innocent people." These criminals shouldn't be "rewarded" for their crimes, Mosab added.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was extended by another day on Thursday, just moments before the truce was scheduled to end after six days. Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas official Bassem Naim said that the terrorist group was ready to exchange all Israeli soldiers it detained for all Palestinian prisoners held by the Jewish nation. The talks between the two parties are reportedly becoming more difficult as most of the women and children held by Hamas are released.