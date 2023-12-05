Turkey warns Israel against targeting Hamas members in Ankara

By Riya Baibhawi 11:41 pm Dec 05, 202311:41 pm

This comes after Israel pledged to dismantle Hamas outside Gaza too

Turkey has issued a stern warning to Israel about possible repercussions if it targets Hamas members outside the Palestinian territories, including on its soil. This comes after Ronen Bar, the chief of Israel's security agency Shin Bet, pledged to dismantle Hamas even beyond Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's attacks on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have escalated in recent days. Last week, Erdogan said Netanyahu should be tried as a war criminal in international courts for the Gaza offensive.

Why does this story matter?

Turkey is a supporter of Hamas—which established its presence in the former in 2011—and doesn't consider it a terrorist organization. In remarks following Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, Erdogan asserted it wasn't a terrorist organization. "I can never accept Hamas as a terrorist organization, no matter what anyone says," he recently remarked. Erdogan, in 2017, directly showed support for Hamas and even quoted verses from its founding charter calling for Israel's destruction, per the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Turkish intelligence official on situation

Meanwhile, a Turkish intelligence official revealed that Israeli counterparts have been informed of serious outcomes in response to Israel's potential targeting of Hamas members in Ankara, per Bloomberg. The official stressed the significance of avoiding actions that could lead to grave consequences between the two nations. This development underscored the growing tensions between Turkey and Israel as both countries continue to navigate their respective relationships with the Palestinian territories amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Erdogan calls for Netanyahu to be tried as war criminal

As tensions between Turkey and Israel intensify over the conflict in Hamas-controlled Gaza, Erdogan has amplified his criticism of Netanyahu. He has demanded that Netanyahu be tried as a war criminal in the world courts, further straining the relationship between the two countries. Turkey was reportedly the first Muslim nation to recognize the State of Israel in 1949. However, their mutual relations have deteriorated in recent times, particularly under Erdogan's leadership.

Top Hamas commanders enjoy opulent lives in Turkey

Meanwhile, top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who has a net worth of over $4 billion, has previously been spotted with his sons enjoying in Turkey's luxurious hotels, per reports. Notably, Saleh al-Arouri, commander of Hamas's military wing, temporarily relocated from Damascus to Turkey after the Syrian civil war and established the terrorist organization's military branch there. Non-government organization Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has underscored that Hamas maintains offices in Turkey, although their locations are not publicly disclosed.