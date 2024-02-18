Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in 2021

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal expecting first child: Check out announcement

By Ramya Patelkhana 09:18 pm Feb 18, 202409:18 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife, Natasha Dalal, announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together. He shared an adorable monochrome photo from their maternity shoot to share the news on Instagram, which also featured the couple's pet dog, Joey. The actor captioned it, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength." In the heartwarming picture, Dhawan could be seen lovingly kissing Dalal's baby bump as she cradles her belly.

Next Article

Twitter Post

Check out the duo's adorable photo here

Wishes for couple

Celebrities congratulate the couple

Upon learning the happy news, friends and colleagues from the film industry showered the couple with love and best wishes. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan with Student of the Year (2012), commented on his post, "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! Welcome to the best feeling in the world." Actors Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Bhumi Pednekar, and Arjun Kapoor also sent their warm wishes to the soon-to-be parents.

Relationship timeline

Look at Dhawan, Dalal's love story

Dhawan and Dalal have been friends since school and started dating in their mid-20s. Opening up about their relationship, she once told Hello! India, "We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s... It was around then that, I think, we realized we were more than just good friends." The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug, Maharashtra, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On work front

Dhawan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal (2023) opposite Janhvi Kapoor, while Bhediya (2022) was his last theatrical release. Dhawan's upcoming projects include Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran (Kalees) and co-produced by Atlee. It co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He also has the Indian adaptation of the Citadel series alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dulhania 3 in the pipeline, per reports.