#1

'Kick'

The 2009 action-comedy film Kick, directed by Surender Reddy, features Teja in a leading role. The film's story is written by Vakkantham Vamsi, and it co-stars Ileana D'Cruz, Shaam, and Brahmanandam. A commercial success, Kick was remade in Tamil as Thillalangadi which was released in 2010. Kick's sequel was released in 2015. IMDb Rating: 7.9 out of 10

#2

'Khadgam'

Starring Srikanth, Sonali Bendre, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha Krish, Kim Sharma, and Teja, Khadgam (meaning "sword" in Telugu) is an action drama movie directed by Krishna Vamsi. The title was backed by Sunkara Madhu Murali under his banner Karthikeya Movies while the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Released in 2002, it went on to become a blockbuster. IMDb Rating: 7.8 out of 10

#3

'Vikramarkudu'

SS Rajamouli's 2006 film Vikramarkudu is an action movie that he co-wrote with V Vijayendra Prasad. It featured Teja and Anushka Shetty in the leading roles. The movie was remade as Veera Madakari in Kannada and Siruthai in Tamil. In Hindi, it was remade as Rowdy Rathore with Akshay Kumar in the lead. IMDb Rating: 7.7 out of 10

#4

'Naa Autograph Sweet Memories'

Director S Gopal Reddy's 2004 romantic drama Naa Autograph stars Teja in the lead alongside Bhumika Chawla, Gopika, and Raj. Upon its release, the title did an average collection at the box office. However, with time, it went on to become a cult movie for its performances, refreshing music, and content. IMDb Rating: 7.5 out of 10