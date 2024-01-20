Fresh faces join Netflix's upcoming 'Ransom Canyon': Here's every updat

Everything about Netflix's 'Ransom Canyon'

Netflix is all set to expand its footprint in the romantic drama genre with the page-to-screen adaptation of Ransom Canyon. In the latest update, the upcoming series has welcomed new cast members: Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, Garrett Wareing, and Andrew Liner. They will be joining the already star-studded lineup featuring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, among others. From the plot to the premiere date, here are all the updates thus far.

Why does this story matter?

Netflix secured the rights to the complete Ransom Canyon book series by Jodi Thomas, which was released from 2015 to 2017. It includes titles like Winter's Camp, Rustler's Moon, Lone Heart Pass, and Sunrise Crossing. Described by the streaming giant as a "romance-fueled family drama," Ransom Canyon explores the intricate lives of three Texas ranching families. The platform has also outlined the show as a mix of Yellowstone and Virgin River.

When will it be released?

On December 5, 2023, Netflix officially greenlit a 10-episode first season of the series. Initially mentioned in an interview with Netflix's head of drama, Jinny Howe, in August 2022, it was highlighted as a significant addition to the platform's upcoming lineup. Although the release date remains undisclosed, Netflix has tantalizingly hinted at the imminent arrival of Ransom Canyon, with reports suggesting a potential year-end release.

In detail: Main cast and their roles

Leading the cast is Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, owner of the Double K Ranch, with Kelly playing the role of the town's newcomer Quinn O'Grady. James Brolin steps into the shoes of Cap Fuller, an ex-army captain and owner of Fuller Ranch, while Eoin Macken portrays Davis Collins, a rival of Duhamel's character. Lizzy Greene will portray as Lauren Brigman, the town sheriff's daughter and cheerleader girlfriend of star quarterback Reid Collins.

New additions to cast

The new additions to the cast include Tejada as Ellie Estevez, a tough and clever character who takes care of Cap Fuller. Schumacher plays Yancy Grey, a mysterious drifter with a hidden past. Wareing portrays Lucas Russell, an employee at the Double K Ranch who connects with Lauren. Meanwhile, Liner takes on the role of Reid Collins, Ransom High's star quarterback and heir of the Collins family ranch.

Meet other members, crew of the show

The series also features Brett Cullen, Kate Burton, Jaren Robledo, Jennifer Ens, Kenneth Miller, Niko Guardado, Justin Johnson Cortez, and Casey W Johnson in recurring roles. Philip Winchester is also set to make a guest appearance. April Blair is the creative force behind Ransom Canyon, serving as its creator, writer, and executive producer. Amanda Marsalis will direct the first two episodes of the 10-episode debut season.