Varun Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill to headline 'Sab First Class'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:27 pm Jan 20, 202410:27 pm

Varun Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill collaborate for 'Sab First Class'

The year 2024 is set to witness numerous never-before-seen on-screen pairings! Joining this list are Varun Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, who will headline the upcoming film Sab First Class, produced by Murad Khetani. The movie, which started filming in Chandigarh on Saturday, is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed thriller CAT. Sab First Class will be a direct-to-digital release.

Why does this story matter?

Film producer Khetani, known for backing hits such as Kabir Singh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Animal (2023), has now collaborated with Jio Studios to offer the upcoming rib-tickling comedy. He made his digital debut with the Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva, which garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Khetani now seeks to expand his presence in the OTT space with the forthcoming venture Sab First Class.

'Sab First Class': These actors will join Sharma, Gill

Per Pinkvilla, Sab First Class is described as a family-friendly comedy packed with amusing situations that promise to keep audiences in stitches. Sharma and Gill will take center stage, supported by Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. This exciting collaboration between Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Jio Studios will premiere on an OTT platform later this year.

Check out Gill's announcement post

About Khetani's upcoming project with Atlee

But wait, there's more! Khetani is also teaming up with Atlee and Jio Studios for an action-filled extravaganza starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Tentatively titled VD 18, the title of this film will reportedly be unveiled next week through a major video reveal. Helmed by Tamil director Kalees, the film is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2024.

Quick look at Gill, Sharma's previous and upcoming projects

In addition to the project Sab First Class, Gill is set to reunite with Diljit Dosanjh for the Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna. The duo previously shared screen in Honsla Rakh (2021). Moreover, Gill made a notable appearance in Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming last year. Meanwhile, Sharma was last seen in Fukrey 3 in which he reprised his widely loved scharacter, Choocha.