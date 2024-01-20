Cate Blanchett-Michael Fassbender to star in Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag'

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Cate Blanchett-Michael Fassbender to star in Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:45 pm Jan 20, 202409:45 pm

Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender team up for 'Black Bag'

Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender are teaming up for Black Bag, a mysterious spy thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and penned by David Koepp. Per reports, the film is currently seeking funding and distribution deals, with plans to start filming in London this May. This project marks another collaboration between Soderbergh and Koepp, whose upcoming film Presence is debuting at the Sundance Film Festival.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Details about Black Bag, set in the United Kingdom, are being closely guarded. Despite announcing retirement from direction in 2013, Soderbergh returned in 2017 with Logan Lucky and has since maintained a prolific pace. He has since directed a string of films, including Unsane (2018), Let Them All Talk (2020), No Sudden Move (2021), and Kimi (2022). While his filmography encompasses various genres, Soderbergh is known for excelling in psychological, crime, and heist films.

3/5

Blanchett, Fassbender's previous collaborations with Soderbergh

Both Blanchett and Fassbender have previously joined forces with Soderbergh. Blanchett appeared in his 2006 neo-noir crime film The Good German and Ocean's 8 (2018), which he produced as part of his Ocean's 11 series. Fassbender, on the other hand, starred in Haywire (2011), an action-packed film co-starring MMA fighter Gina Carano. Koepp and Soderbergh earlier teamed up for the highly-praised thriller Kimi (2022), starring Zoe Kravitz.

4/5

Know more about Soderbergh-Koepp's newest effort 'Presence'

Soderbergh and Koepp's newest joint effort, Presence, is a spine-chilling ghost story featuring Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, and Chris Sullivan. Filmed in the fall of 2023, the movie was completed by year's end, just in time for its Sundance premiere. The film reportedly revolves around a family relocating to a suburban home, only to realize that they are not alone. The theatrical release date for the film has not been announced yet.

5/5

Meanwhile, look at other high-profile projects in development

Black Bag is one of many high-profile upcoming film projects currently making waves in Hollywood. Others currently in development include the next James Bond film, while Ryan Coogler is developing a top-secret genre thriller starring Michael B Jordan. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are working on 28 Years Later, a trilogy sequel to their 2002 cult zombie hit 28 Days Later.