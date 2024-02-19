Danny Masterson transferred to 'medium-security' prison

Why Danny Masterson was transferred from 'Charles Manson prison'

What's the story Danny Masterson, the former That '70s Show actor and convicted rapist, has been moved from the high-security Corcoran State Prison to the "nicer" California Men's Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo. This decision was made due to concerns for Masterson's well-being, as reportedly stated by a law enforcement source. Currently serving a 30-year sentence, Masterson was found guilty of two rape charges—that transpired in 2003—during his second trial in 2023.

Details

Improved conditions and opportunities at new facility

Per reports, the California Men's Colony is a "medium to minimum-security prison" that provides better living conditions than Corcoran State Prison, which housed dangerous inmates like Charles Manson. Inmates at the new prison have access to more academic and career/technical education opportunities. Additionally, the facility has self-improvement programs like cognitive behavior therapy, substance abuse education, criminal thinking, anger management, and family relationships, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Legal challenges

Masterson's legal troubles: Church of Scientology case

Meanwhile, Masterson's transfer doesn't end his legal woes. He is a co-defendant in a civil case where several women from his criminal case alleged that the Church of Scientology harassed them after they reported their sexual assault claims to the police. The plaintiffs are now seeking to have Scientology named a "criminal enterprise" due to its "pattern of racketeering activity." The decision on whether this amended complaint will be allowed by an LA Superior Court judge is still pending.

Civil trial

More about the Church of Scientology case

Both Masterson and his victims were members of the Church of Scientology. The victims claimed that when they reported the incidents to the church, they were discouraged from going to the police. The church denied these accusations, stating that the testimony during the trial was "uniformly false" and that it did not prohibit members from reporting crimes to law enforcement. This civil matter is now scheduled for trial on September 22, 2025.

Parole eligibility

Masterson's parole eligibility set for May 2038

Masterson won't be eligible for parole until 2042 and was recently denied bail due to being a "potential flight risk" while appealing his retrial verdict and sentencing. Corrections and Rehabilitation mentioned a "tentative date" in May 2038 for Masterson to meet with parole officials for consultation. However, actual parole would still be at least four years after that meeting, reports suggest.

Estranged wife

Estranged wife Bijou Phillips had filed for divorce

After Masterson's conviction, his wife, actor-model Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in September due to "irreconcilable differences." She now raises their daughter Fianna as a single mother, with Masterson relinquishing all rights related to custody. Separately, following rape allegations, Masterson was removed from The Ranch and by 2017, faced sexual assault accusations from four women. In 2020, he faced charges for the rape of a 23-year-old in 2001, followed by the rape of a 28-year-old in 2003.