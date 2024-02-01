Danny Masterson has been shifted to the same prison where Charles Manson once served time

What's the story In September 2023, Hollywood actor Danny Masterson (That '70s Show) was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rape cases that transpired in 2003. Masterson—who went from being a beloved actor to a disgraced has-been—has now been transferred from North Kern State Prison to the maximum-security Corcoran State Prison in California. He is expected to serve most of his sentence at Corcoran. This prison has previously housed infamous inmates like Charles Manson, Sirhan Sirhan, and Rodney Alcala.

Prison's details

High-level security and surveillance for Masterson

At Corcoran, Masterson will be placed in the Level 4 housing unit, which is the highest security level available. Inmates at this level require extra protection or supervision. He will be under constant surveillance, including 24/7 video monitoring and cell checks by guards every half an hour. If he exhibits signs of "mental distress" or remains in danger, he may be moved to the prison's small Protective Housing unit, where inmates at risk of harm are placed.

About Manson

More about Manson, who also served time here

Dreaded cult leader and murderer Manson spent nearly a decade in the prison's Protective Housing wing. Convicted of first-degree murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder, he orchestrated the murder of Hollywood actor Sharon Tate, wife of once-famed Polish-French director Roman Polanski. Manson's crimes are the cynosure of projects such as Mindhunter, Live Freaky Die Freaky, The Six Degrees of Helter Skelter, and Charles Manson: The Final Words. He died in 2017 at Bakersfield Hospital, California.

Divorce, bail plea

Ex-wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce amid trials

Masterson has a nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, with his ex-wife, actor Bijou Phillips. Although Phillips supported Masterson throughout his rape trials and sentencing, she eventually filed for divorce in September due to "irreconcilable differences." Separately, Masterson's bail plea was recently rejected by Los Angeles Superior Court Charlaine Olmedo. He said, "In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison."

Masterson's case

Masterson's case and parole details

The now-convicted rapist once appeared on all eight seasons of That '70s Show. Once rape allegations surfaced, he was scissored out of The Ranch and by December 2017, had been accused of sexual assault by four women. His agency United Talented Agency subsequently dropped him. In 2020, he was charged with the rape of a 23-year-old in 2001, followed by that of a 28-year-old in 2003. Per California state prison records, Masterson will be eligible for parole in July 2042.