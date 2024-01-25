Tasks at Comic-Con

Spacey will meet fans, sign autographs for them

Mad Monster announced on Wednesday that Spacey will pose for photographs and sign autographs for his fans. In case, a fan misses out on his signature, they can later buy it. The announcement said, "For the first time ever, we're pleased to offer an exclusive private signing with 2-time Academy Award Winner, Kevin Spacey! Known best for his roles in such films as The Usual Suspects, L.A. Confidential, Superman Returns, House of Cards, Se7en, and many others."

Statement from Spacey

Spacey is doing this for his fans

Announcing his return to the spotlight, Spacey said in a statement, "Amongst the many things that I've learned in the [past years] is how much my fans care about me. I know I can't thank each one of them individually, but this is a great step toward doing just that." The organizers, said, "[He's] one of the most sought-after actors in the celebrity appearance space. We couldn't be more excited to be the first to bring him to a show."

History

Spacey's career and lack of public appearances

Spacey's otherwise illustrious career was punctured when allegations of sexual abuse first surfaced against him in 2017. Over the next few years, he was accused by several people of sexual misconduct, and subsequently, Netflix's film Gore, headlined by him, was canceled. He was also replaced in the film All the Money in the World, with director Ridley Scott re-filming portions and instead casting Christopher Plummer in his place.

Acquittal

He was acquitted in a case last year

Last year in July, the jury acquitted him of nine charges leveled by four men (the other three were dismissed). One of the men accused Spacey of sitting in the front of a car and grabbing the man's private part, while another said the actor performed oral sex on him while he was sleeping. The alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2013. The prosecutors had notably called Spacey a "sexual bully."

Similar incidents

Controversial figures at comic conventions

Spacey's entry into the comic convention circuit follows in the footsteps of other controversial figures. John Schneider of The Dukes of Hazzard fame, who recently attracted attention for suggesting that US President Joe Biden "should be publicly hung," will also be present at Mad Monster alongside Spacey. Alec Baldwin—indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges related to the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins—is set to appear at another convention in Atlanta on February 9-10.