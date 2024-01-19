Michael B. Jordan-Ryan Coogler reunite for original genre film

By Aikantik Bag Jan 19, 2024

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are reuniting for an original film

Old-time collaborators, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are teaming up for a new genre film. As per Variety, the film package was showcased at WME's offices last week, with more meetings scheduled to lock in a production commitment. This project is Coogler's first spec script under his production company, Proximity Media, and continues the successful partnership that started with Fruitvale Station in 2013.

More about the upcoming film

Reportedly, in this highly anticipated project, Coogler will don multiple hats as director, writer, and lead producer, joined by producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Jordan, represented by M88, is set to star in the film. This will be Coogler's first original feature since his debut with Fruitvale Station and comes after the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jordan and Coogler's previous collaborations

The duo's collaboration goes back to Fruitvale Station, followed by the Creed series. The franchise has an overall of three films and they have been quite successful commercially. The two have also collaborated on Black Panther and its sequel, Wakanda Forever. With so many successful films under their caps, fans are expecting something unique.