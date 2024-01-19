Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' reigns over 'Hanu-Man'

Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' reigns over 'Hanu-Man'

By Aikantik Bag 10:55 am Jan 19, 2024

'Guntur Kaaram' and 'Hanu Man' box office collection

Telugu film industry is witnessing a great box office battle between Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man. Both Sankranti releases are giving a neck-to-neck fight on the commercial front. Interestingly, Hanu-Man has more momentum than Guntur Kaaram, owing to positive word of mouth. The Babu starrer has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India.

Babu-starrer aiming for Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 4.65 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 106.4 crore in India. The mass masala film will aim to shift gears over the weekend and maximize its collection. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

Interesting weekend ahead for Varma's film

Hanu-Man is a mythological drama hence it has a great USP for viewers. The film received decent reviews and is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The industry tracker Sacnilk stated that the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 9.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 89.8 crore in India. The film will accelerate over the weekend.