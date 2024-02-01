Per reports, TikTok has a monthly user base of 1.5B

Taylor Swift, Drake songs to go off TikTok; here's why

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:38 pm Feb 01, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Universal Music Group (UMG) has decided to stop licensing its artists' content on TikTok after failing to reach a new agreement with the social media platform. This means that music from big names like Taylor Swift, Adele, and Drake will no longer be available for use on TikTok. UMG has reportedly been pushing for better compensation for its artists and songwriters, protection against AI-generated music, and improved online safety for TikTok users.

Context

Why does this story matter?

TikTok, which reportedly has 1.5B monthly users, allows its subscribers to use the music of record labels to enhance their videos on its application. The social media company is owned by Bytedance, a Chinese company. Much before Instagram Reels, social media users started creating short videos on TikTok that grabbed the attention of people across the globe. The platform is popular among celebrities, too.

UMG's accusations against TikTok

UMG accused TikTok of paying artists less than other platforms

UMG accused TikTok of offering to pay its artists and songwriters much less than other major social platforms, despite TikTok's rapid growth. The music company also criticized TikTok's handling of "hate speech, bigotry, bullying, and harassment" on the platform. Universal alleged that TikTok tried to "bully" and "intimidate" them into accepting a less valuable deal by removing music from certain up-and-coming artists while keeping global stars.

AI-generated songs

UMG and its issues with AI-generated recordings

The removal of UMG's licensed music from TikTok will impact millions of songs by various artists, including recent hits like Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire and Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor. UMG also accused TikTok of allowing AI-generated recordings on its platform that undermine its artists. Last year, UMG forced TikTok and other social media platforms to remove an AI-generated song that imitated Drake and The Weeknd, alleging copyright infringement.

TikTok's statement on UMG

TikTok has refuted Universal's claims

TikTok denied UMG's claims, calling them "false" and expressing disappointment that the music company prioritized its own profits over the interests of its artists. TikTok argued that Universal chose to leave a platform with over a billion users that serves as a free promotional tool and discovery platform for their talent. It also highlighted that it was able to sign deals with other leading music labels.