By Namrata Ganguly 08:50 pm Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Best known for his comedic roles in Hollywood movies and shows, Jason Segel has also marked his name in the world of rom-coms with his unique blend of humor and heartfelt performances. From playing the lovable best friend to the charming lead, Segel has left an indelible mark on the genre. Here are his best rom-coms where his wit and relatable charm shine through.

'Knocked Up' (2007)

Segel shines as Jason, the lovably laid-back friend in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up. His comedic timing and affable charm bring depth to the character, creating memorable moments of humor and camaraderie. His character, along with the ensemble cast including Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Leslie Mann, contribute to the film's exploration of the challenges and joys of unexpected parenthood.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Segel's performance in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, directed by Nicholas Stoller, is a comedic tour de force. As the heartbroken musician Peter Bretter, Segel brings a perfect blend of vulnerability and humor to the role. He is authentic and relatable as he navigates the challenges of heartbreak and self-discovery after his breakup with Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in this hilarious and evergreen rom-com.

'The Five-Year Engagement' (2012)

In The Five-Year Engagement, Segel delivers a charming and relatable portrayal of Tom Solomon, a man facing the complexities of a painfully prolonged engagement. Segel infuses the character with his signature humor and genuine warmth, making Tom's journey through love and life's uncertainties both entertaining and heartfelt. His performance contributed to the project's endearing exploration of relationships and personal growth. Emily Blunt co-starred.

'This is 40' (2012)

Segel and Apatow once again came together in This is 40 with Segel providing a hilarious performance as Jason, a personal trainer navigating the many complexities of relationships. Segel's comedic timing and easygoing charm add levity to the film's exploration of the challenges and humor present in marital and family life. His character becomes a scene-stealing element in this insightful comedy.