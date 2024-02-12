Meaning of greenlighting a movie/show

Explainer: Meaning of greenlighting a project, factors responsible for it

By Isha Sharma 07:35 pm Feb 12, 202407:35 pm

What's the story If you closely follow news about your favorite shows and films, one word you must have seen in a lot of articles is: greenlit. A film term used to talk about a project that has been given approval by the makers, it refers to either the continuation of a franchise or the beginning of a new project. How does it all work? Find out.

Next Article

Meaning

Understand it through this example

Studio Binder describes "greenlit" as, "In the film industry, when a project is 'greenlit,' it signifies that the project has received official approval to move forward into production. This decision usually comes from the studio or the entity financing the project after considering several factors." It is the first step in filmmaking, as projects gear up for transition from the paper to the screen.

Factor #1

A project needs to prove its merit first

Several factors contribute to the network/studio's decision to give the green signal to a show/film. If it's a show, it is important for it to consistently perform well and cough up respectable ratings, so that the humongous money backing the project doesn't go down the drain. For instance, the sitcom Abbott Elementary was renewed recently after a sensational three-season run.

Factor #2

Is there a story in place? The cast?

An equally important concern for the financing studio is the cast and the story. What is the script? Is it compelling enough? Will it hold the audience's attention for over two hours? Will the show end on a cliffhanger or work better as a limited series? Similarly, it's significant to discuss and finalize the casting beforehand—actors ultimately sell the projects.

Factor #3

A director needs to be on board, too

When a project is conceived, regardless of whether it's a franchise film, a show, or a standalone movie, there is a binding thread among all of them—a director. Think about the time you last read the report of a project being greenlit, chances are, the director must have been mentioned since directors usually come aboard at this stage and have a say in casting.

Examples

Here are some Hollywood and Indian examples

Some Hollywood films that have been greenlit and will hit our screens in the near future are A Simple Favour 2, Beetlejuice 2, District 10, Hocus Pocus 3, Enola Holmes 3, and I Know What You Did Last Summer... Again. The Running Man and Scream 7 are some other examples. Coming to India, Spirit, Animal Park, Ramayana, and Housefull 5 have been recently greenlit.

Poll

Which Sandeep Reddy Vanga film are you more excited for?