'12.12: The Day' was a massive box office success

'12.12: The Day' producers seek action against illegal video leak

By Aikantik Bag 06:03 pm Feb 12, 202406:03 pm

What's the story Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp, the companies behind the hit Korean film 12.12: The Day, have issued a stern warning against the illegal sharing of the film's video files. They stated that such actions are a blatant violation of copyright laws and property rights, and they plan to take strong action against those responsible for these criminal acts.

Details

The companies' detailed statement on the illegal video leak

The two companies stated, "We have commenced operations to identify those involved, including the original distributor, and those who have watched and shared the video files." They are closely monitoring the situation for any damage and will take appropriate measures depending on the extent of further damage. Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp. have demanded an immediate halt to the distribution of illegal video files to prevent additional harm.

Box office

'12.12: The Day's box office records

12.12: The Day, starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Woo-sung, is a gripping film that portrays the tense nine hours spent trying to prevent a military coup in Seoul on December 12, 1979. Since its release in November last year, the movie has attracted over 13.11M viewers, setting a new box office record.