Celine Dion made a rare appearance at Grammys!

Celine Dion surprises at Grammys amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

By Tanvi Gupta 11:48 am Feb 05, 202411:48 am

What's the story Celine Dion surprised everyone at the 66th Grammys by making an appearance to present the final award, Album of the Year. The music legend has been absent from the public eye since revealing in 2022 that she has Stiff Person Syndrome—a neurological disorder affecting the brain and spinal cord. As she took the stage, Dion received a standing ovation, while her The Power of Love played in the background. Overwhelmed with emotion, Dion said, "I love you right back."

Next Article

Details

Dion presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift

Reminiscing about her AOTY win 27 years ago, Dion mentioned receiving the award from "two legends—Diana Ross and Sting." The five-time Grammy winner stressed the significance of cherishing the love and happiness music brings to people globally. Dion told the crowd to "never take for granted" the joy music brings. Afterward, she handed the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift for Midnights, marking Swift's record-breaking fourth win in this category.

Twitter Post

Take a look here!

About the condition

'Doesn't have control over muscles': Dion's battle with SPS

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord. Dion's sister, Claudette Dion, has been keeping fans informed about her condition, which has impacted Dion's ability to walk and sing. In an interview with French magazine 7 Jours, Claudette revealed, "She works hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles." Consequently, Dion's live performances and tours have been put on hold.

Insights

Meanwhile, a documentary detailing Dion's SPS condition coming soon

Amazon MGM recently acquired a new documentary about Dion called I Am: Celine Dion. Directed by Irene Taylor, the film will follow Dion's struggle with SPS. The singer hopes the documentary will raise awareness about this uncommon condition and support others facing similar challenges. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," she shared in a statement.

Legacy

Charting Dion's music legacy

Dion, one of the most successful pop artists, has sold over 250M albums in her illustrious career. Her international breakthrough came with the title track to Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991), earning her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. While her return to performing remains uncertain due to SPS, her sister remains hopeful for Dion's comeback to the stage soon.