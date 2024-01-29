#1

'Keeping Up with Kardashians' (2007-2021)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a reality TV juggernaut providing an intimate glimpse into the glamorous yet chaotic lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. As perhaps America's most famous clan, they navigate business ventures, relationships, and the challenges of stardom. Blending humor, drama, and candor, this long-running series captivates audiences with its portrayal of fame, family dynamics, and modern celebrity culture.

#2

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (2010-)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills captures the opulent lifestyles and enthralling dramas of a group of affluent women in Beverly Hills, California. It dissects their relationships, businesses, and social engagements, while also casting a spotlight on the challenges and extravagances of their lives. With its cocktail of luxury, friendship, and occasional confrontations, the show has become a cultural phenomenon.

#3

'Secret Lives of the Super Rich' (2013-)

Secret Lives of the Super Rich unveils the awe-inspiring opulence and extravagant lifestyles of the world's wealthiest individuals. This reality series takes viewers behind the scenes of mega-mansions, expensive cars, and private jets, providing an exclusive peek into the private world of billionaires. With jaw-dropping wealth and extreme decadence, it underlines the hidden lives of the super-rich and their extraordinary possessions.

#4

'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' (2014-)

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills offers a glitzy view into the lives of wealthy, social media-savvy young adults in Beverly Hills. Their extravagant spending, parties, friend groups, and personal journeys take center stage, as it dissects the themes of friendship, identity, and the unique experiences of growing up in the lap of luxury. It offers a delectable dish of opulence, drama, and millennial culture.

#5

'Selling Sunset' (2019- )

Selling Sunset invites viewers into the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, exploring the competitive agents at The Oppenheim Group as they navigate multimillion-dollar deals and personal dynamics. With its focus on breathtaking properties, fierce negotiations, and a healthy dose of drama, it mixes the thrill of real estate with the intrigue of personal relationships. Watch it on Netflix.