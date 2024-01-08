Neetu reveals crushing on Shashi Kapoor; Zeenat recalls partying days

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Neetu reveals crushing on Shashi Kapoor; Zeenat recalls partying days

By Aikantik Bag 01:06 pm Jan 08, 202401:06 pm

'Koffee With Karan' S08 is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

Get ready for a blast from the past as Bollywood legends Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor join Karan Johar on the Koffee With Karan Season 8 couch. The promo for this star-studded episode has been released, and it's got fans buzzing with excitement. Johar shared the promo on social media, captioning it, "It's all about the legends and the glam this episode!!!"

2/3

Kapoor-Aman spilled exquisite beans from the past

In the teaser, Johar asked Aman about her wildest experiences in the '70s. She coyly responded, "I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did." When pressed if she meant men entering her life, she simply said, "No comment." Kapoor, on the other hand, admitted her secret crush back in the day was none other than Shashi Kapoor. When Johar pointed out that he was her uncle, Kapoor laughed and said, "Yeah."

3/3

Instagram Post