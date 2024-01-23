Try out Reese Witherspoon's viral snow brew

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Try out Reese Witherspoon's viral snow brew

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:39 pm Jan 23, 202404:39 pm

Internet users have raised health concerns over Reese Witherspoon's viral snow coffee

Reese Witherspoon, the leading lady of The Morning Show, has taken the internet by storm. In her recent TikTok video, she whipped up a beverage dubbed "Chococinnos" that has left netizens divided. Made using fresh snow, Witherspoon mixed it in a mug with salted caramel, chocolate sauces, and some cold brew for "a delicious coffee taste." Though the video has gone viral, many users expressed concerns about the safety of eating snow.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Ever since Witherspoon's video went viral on social media, she has been receiving mixed reviews. It has garnered over 4.8M views on TikTok alone. An Academy Award-winning actor, Witherspoon enjoys a massive following on social media and currently, she has got them talking. She was last seen in Your Place or Mine, co-starring Ashton Kutcher. Witherspoon had also backed the romantic comedy movie.

3/6

Users were worried about consuming snow like this

Several users raised concerns over consuming snow with one user asking, "Can you put snow in a clear cup and let it melt? I just want to see if it's safe to eat first." To address these worries, Witherspoon gathered some snow from her backyard, melted it in the microwave, and demonstrated that the resulting water was clear in another video. She also asks in the clip, "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?"

4/6

'I want to say something: it was delicious'

In a subsequent video addressing the concerns, Witherspoon remarked, "Ok, so we're kind of in the category of, like, you only live once. It snows maybe once a year here. I don't know. Also, I want to say something: it was delicious. It was so good." She also pointed out that not all the water she consumed throughout her life has been filtered. Reminiscing about her childhood, she mentioned drinking tap water and even from a hose during sweltering summers.

5/6

On Witherspoon's work front

The Legally Blonde actor is gearing up for the third season of Big Little Lies, co-starring Nicole Kidman. In an interview with Variety recently, Kidman said, "We're at work on it," adding that she and Witherspoon are "texting every day." She also revealed that they have set a timeline for the season, without divulging more details. This comes after Witherspoon recently confirmed the series' third season.

Poll

Will you give a try to Reese Witherspoon's snow brew recipe?