Emmy'24: Pedro Pascal jokingly blames Kieran Culkin for shoulder injury

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Emmy'24: Pedro Pascal jokingly blames Kieran Culkin for shoulder injury

By Aikantik Bag 09:20 am Jan 16, 202409:20 am

Pedro Pascal blames Kieran Culkin for his shoulder injury

It's the awards season and the Hollywood stars are back with their banters! At the ongoing Primetime Emmy Awards, Pedro Pascal jokingly blamed his injured shoulder on Kieran Culkin and said Culkin "beat the s**t out of" him. This humorous remark came while Pascal was presenting the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and was in response to Culkin's earlier comment telling Pascal to "suck it."

2/3

The real cause of Pascal's injury

Keeping jokes aside, Pascal clarified that his injury resulted from a simple fall, which he said "can happen to anybody." Despite his injury, Pascal's recovery is not expected to affect the production of Season 2 of his show, The Last of Us, set to begin next month and release in 2025. Both actors are nominated for the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. Pascal is nominated for his role as Joel in TLOU, whereas Culkin for Succession.

3/3

Twitter Post