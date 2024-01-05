'Mary Poppins' star Glynis Johns (100) dies; revisit her career

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Mary Poppins' star Glynis Johns (100) dies; revisit her career

By Isha Sharma 01:23 pm Jan 05, 202401:23 pm

Glynis Johns has passed away at 100

British actor Glynis Johns, who shot to acclaim in Hollywood through films such as Mary Poppins, 49th Parallel, and Miranda, is no more. Per her manager Mitch Clem, she died of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles, California. Nominated for an Academy Award for her work in the 1960 film The Sundowners, Johns earned acclaim for her distinctive husky voice.

2/5

Background and early career insights

Hailing from South Africa, Johns was born to Mervyn Johns, a Welsh actor and Alyce Steele-Wareham, a pianist. Carrying her father's legacy, she appeared on stage from a young age and leveraged this exposure when she made her screen debut in South Riding in 1938. Some of her earliest films were 49th Parallel, Third Time Lucky, Following No Highway in the Sky, and Miranda.

3/5

Her role in 'Mary Poppins'

Johns was further catapulted to success and stardom when she was featured in the musical fantasy comedy film Mary Poppins, where she essayed Mrs. Banks. The Sherman Brothers specifically wrote the song Sister Suffragette for her, which she then sang and performed in the film. The role in this classic 1964 Hollywood film earned her the Laurel Award for Best Female Supporting Performance.

4/5

Other credits that brought her fame

On IMDb, Johns has 91 acting credits to her name. Some of the most popular ones are Glynis (TV series), Burke's Law (TV series), The Cabinet of Caligari (film), The Sundowners (film), Lock Up Your Daughters (movie), Don't Just Stand There (movie), etc. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for The Chapman Report and received a Tony Award for A Little Night Music.

5/5

Johns turned 100 last year

In an interview on her birthday last year, Johns said about completing a century, "It doesn't make any difference to me. Well, I looked very good for every age." Reflecting upon how her work will outlive her and entertain everyone, the Broadway-film-television actor replied, "What a lovely thought. That's what I hoped." Johns was living in a retirement home in Beverly Hills back then.