UMI-BTS V collaborate on 'wherever u r'; release date inside
Get ready, BTS fans! V is joining forces with American R&B sensation UMI for a swoon-worthy new song called wherever u r. BIGHIT MUSIC, the K-pop agency behind BTS, revealed the exciting news on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The highly anticipated track, featuring V's rich vocals and UMI's velvety harmony, is set to drop at 2:00pm KST (10:30pm IST) on Saturday.
Fans are expecting another eclectic track
Interetingly, wherever u r will be released on V's birthday, making it an extra special treat for fans. One ecstatic fan gushed, "We have a new song to celebrate the birthday of Kim Taehyung this year! Thank you to V and Umi for this. It already sounds amazing." Others chimed in with their eagerness for the song, dubbing it a "birthday surprise" and "another masterpiece."