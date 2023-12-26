UMI-BTS V collaborate on 'wherever u r'; release date inside

By Aikantik Bag 03:11 pm Dec 26, 202303:11 pm

'wherever u r' to premiere on Saturday

Get ready, BTS fans! V is joining forces with American R&B sensation UMI for a swoon-worthy new song called wherever u r. BIGHIT MUSIC, the K-pop agency behind BTS, revealed the exciting news on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The highly anticipated track, featuring V's rich vocals and UMI's velvety harmony, is set to drop at 2:00pm KST (10:30pm IST) on Saturday.

Fans are expecting another eclectic track

Interetingly, wherever u r will be released on V's birthday, making it an extra special treat for fans. One ecstatic fan gushed, "We have a new song to celebrate the birthday of Kim Taehyung this year! Thank you to V and Umi for this. It already sounds amazing." Others chimed in with their eagerness for the song, dubbing it a "birthday surprise" and "another masterpiece."

