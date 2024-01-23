'Indian Idol 14': Mohnish Bahl-Abhijeet to attend Nutan tribute episode

'Indian Idol 14': Mohnish Bahl-Abhijeet to attend Nutan tribute episode

By Aikantik Bag 04:17 pm Jan 23, 2024

Mohnish Bahl to grace 'Indian Idol 14'

Reality shows have a huge fan following in India and the Indian Idol is one of the most watched singing reality shows in India. A Pinkvilla report stated that the show is gearing up to honor the legendary actor Nutan in an upcoming episode. Reportedly, in the forthcoming episode, Nutan's son-actor Mohnish Bahl and renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya will make an appearance, adding to the excitement.

More about the show

The show's recent tributes to late actor Dev Anand and legendary Zeenat Aman were absolute favorites of the viewers. Fans are looking forward to learning more about Nutan and her journey from the unique perspective of her son. Indian Idol 14 features the judging panel of Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani﻿, and is hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala.

