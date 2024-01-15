SRK to Emraan Hashmi: Bollywood celebs who own Rolls-Royce cars

1/6

Auto 3 min read

SRK to Emraan Hashmi: Bollywood celebs who own Rolls-Royce cars

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Jan 15, 202401:15 am

The Phantom is the flagship model for Rolls-Royce globally (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce, one of the oldest and most prestigious automakers, has been on a roll in the past few years. Its offerings are on the wishlist of the rich and famous across the globe, including celebrities from Bollywood. Emraan Hashmi is the latest entrant on the list of actors to own one of these uber-luxurious models. Here are five celebrities who own a Roll-Royce car.

2/6

Hashmi bought Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

Hashmi recently bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. It gets a blacked-out "Spirit of Ecstasy" ornament and the "Pantheon" grille, 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, and "suicide doors" with illuminated Black Badge doorplates. For safety, it has multiple airbags and a variety of ADAS functions. It is powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine which generates 600hp and a massive 900Nm of torque.

3/6

Hrithik Roshan owns Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

Hrithik Roshan has a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II. It has a dual-tone finish, a vertical-slatted chrome grille with illuminated elements, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and unique dual-tone wheels. It ensures passengers' safety with a Level-2 ADAS suite and multiple airbags. Powering the capable sedan model is a twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine that puts out an impressive output of 560hp/780Nm.

4/6

Badshah gifted himself Rolls-Royce Wraith

Singer Badshah owns a Wraith. It is essentially a two-door coupe version of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and flaunts an elongated hood, a chromed Pantheon grille, the iconic suicide doors with full-size umbrellas hidden neatly, and 21-inch chromed wheels. It has multiple airbags, an electronic stability control, and an ADAS suite for safety. The coupe is backed by the same twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine (623hp/800Nm).

5/6

Ajay Devgn has Rolls-Royce Cullinan in his garage

Ajay Devgn is the owner of a Cullinan. The uber-luxurious SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large Pantheon grille, a Spirit of Ecstasy ornament, squared-out LED headlights with DRLs, suicide doors, 22-inch designer alloy wheels, and LED taillights. Passenger safety is ensured by eight airbags and multiple Level-2 ADAS functions. It runs on a 6.75-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled V12 engine that churns out 563hp/850Nm.

6/6

Shah Rukh Khan rolls in flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom

Shah Rukh Khan owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom, the epitome of luxury in the automotive world. It is underpinned by the company's aluminum space frame platform and features a larger 24-slat chromed Pantheon grille, new adaptive LED projector headlamps, and new LED taillights. For safety, it has nine airbags and multiple ADAS functions. It draws power from a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine that develops 563hp/900Nm.