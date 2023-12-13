Best features of Nissan's new hybrid hatchback with all-wheel-drive

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Best features of Nissan's new hybrid hatchback with all-wheel-drive

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:05 am Dec 13, 202312:05 am

The car rides on 16-inch wheels

Nissan's 2024 Note hatchback is getting a mid-cycle refresh to stay competitive in its third generation. Launched in late 2020, this updated model boasts a revamped front fascia, body-colored grille inserts, new bumpers, and 16-inch steel wheels adorned with Japanese geometric patterns on the hubcaps. With 14 color options and two-tone finishes, the Note caters to those seeking a bolder look.

2/4

Swiveling front passenger seat and interior updates

One standout feature of the 2024 Nissan Note is its "rotational passenger seat," which swivels outward for easier entry and exit. This seat also has a built-in footrest for extra comfort. Inside, the cabin keeps its "floating" center console and HDMI port from the previous model. Nissan has also added a touch of Japanese culture with a Mizuhiki (ancient Japanese knot-tying artform) motif on the dashboard and striped upholstery.

3/4

Details of hybrid powertrain

The new Nissan Note offers a hybrid powertrain in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options. Its 1.2-liter petrol engine serves as a generator, charging a battery that powers the front-mounted electric motor. The AWD version of the hatchback includes an additional motor on the rear end of the vehicle.

4/4

What about its pricing and availability?

Prices for the Nissan Note start at JPY 2,299,000 (around Rs. 13.17 lakh) for the FWD model and go up to JPY 2,580,600 (roughly Rs. 14.75 lakh) for the AWD variant. The car is unlikely to be sold in the US. However, it will be available in Japan, where Nissan also offers the Note Aura, Note Aura Nismo, and Note Autech Crossover models. Its Indian debut seems improbable.