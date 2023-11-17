Lamborghini unveils one-off Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario: Check features
Lamborghini has unveiled an exclusive one-off version of the Huracan STO to commemorate the 10th anniversary of its Squadra Corse motorsport division. The distinctive Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario, which is not for sale, showcases aesthetic and hardware upgrades. It is the first street-legal model developed by the Squadra Corse team. The vehicle features a dual-tone Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) color scheme, taking inspiration from the SC63 endurance race car.
It features Alcantara upholstery and an aluminum roll bar
The interior of the one-of-a-kind Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario is adorned with carbon fiber bucket seats covered in Nero Ade Alcantara upholstery with Verde Fauns stitching. Additional upgrades consist of an aluminum roll bar, a carbon fiber floor panel, and four-point safety belts. The supercar flaunts anniversary logos on the doors and a Squadra Corse design on the rear fin above the engine cover. A carbon fiber plaque affixed to the rear firewall emphasizes the car's exclusivity.
The coupe boasts motorsport-inspired shock absorbers and custom-made Bridgestone tires
The Huracan STO SC 10° Anniversario incorporates hardware enhancements such as carbon fiber hood flicks for increased downforce and a rear wing positioned three degrees higher for better road traction. It also boasts motorsport-inspired shock absorbers, four-way adjustable dampers, and custom-made Bridgestone tires. The Akrapovic titanium exhaust comes standard on this model, amplifying the motor's sound. The 5.2-liter engine remains unaltered, developing 640hp of power and 565Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Huracan in terms of performance.