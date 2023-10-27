2025 Kia Carnival MPV breaks cover: Check design, features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

2025 Kia Carnival MPV breaks cover: Check design, features

By Pradnesh Naik 03:51 pm Oct 27, 202303:51 pm

2025 Kia Carnival rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has unveiled the 2025 version of the Carnival, revealing a revamped exterior through a collection of images. Sporting a fresh "T" shaped design, the minivan's headlights and taillights have undergone a complete makeover. The updated front grille features varying patterns based on the trim level, and flaunts a new "Gravity" color scheme with dark metallic accents.

2/3

The car bears a sharper look

Kia Motors has implemented numerous design modifications to the 2025 Carnival, such as a streamlined front bumper, by doing away with separate fog lights. The vehicle's rear now boasts a sleeker look, as the visible tailgate-opening handle has been eliminated. The placement of the Kia emblem has also been adjusted, no longer splitting the rear light bar and instead being slightly lowered, akin to the design choice made for the 2025 K5 sedan.

3/3

Upmarket cabin updates and hybrid powertrain expected

Although interior images are yet to be disclosed, a report indicates that the 2025 Carnival will incorporate curved screens and fingerprint recognition technology recently seen in the updated K5 model. A major shift is anticipated under the hood, with the MPV expected to embrace a hybrid powertrain consisting of a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor. This electrified configuration will be borrowed from the Sorento mid-size SUV, which generates a combined output of 227hp/350Nm.