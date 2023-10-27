Lamborghini analyzing synthetic fuel's future before retiring ICE supercars

By Pradnesh Naik 03:28 pm Oct 27, 202303:28 pm

The Revuelto is currently the flagship offering for Lamborghini (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini is holding off on deciding the fate of its internal combustion engine (ICE) supercars, as it waits to see if synthetic fuels have a viable future. Earlier this year, the Italian carmaker unveiled its first production plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the V12-powered Revuelto, along with plans for a Huracan successor and an updated Urus in 2024. The all-electric Lanzador is slated for a 2028 launch, followed by a second-generation Urus as an EV in 2029.

Lamborghini CEO discusses e-fuels and ICE supercar's future

In a recent interview with Autocar, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann discussed the company's ICE supercars' future. He stated that the company can afford to wait a few more years to determine if synthetic fuels can rescue the ICE. However, questions still linger about worldwide regulatory approval of e-fuels and the feasibility of increasing production to satisfy demand. Winkelmann believes it "would be an easier leap" for Lamborghini to stick with ICEs powered by synthetic fuels.

Focus on e-fuel scalability for lowering emissions

Winkelmann contends that prioritizing e-fuel scalability is a logical approach to reducing global emissions, as he anticipates billions of ICE vehicles will still be on the road by 2035. While the second-generation Urus and the Lanzador will be exclusively sold as EVs, Lamborghini isn't in a hurry to eliminate combustion engines from its cars. He acknowledged that the Italian marque won't be the first to introduce an electric supercar but assured that when they do, it will be the best.