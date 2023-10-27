Hero XPulse 400 in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 02:17 pm Oct 27, 202302:17 pm

The upcoming Hero XPulse 400 will ride on rugged spoked wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp is all set to introduce the XPulse 400 in India soon. A test mule of the forthcoming ADV was spotted alongside the KTM 390 Adventure in Jaipur. As per a report from Bikewale, a reader submitted a video of a camouflaged prototype of the two-wheeler during city testing. The test mule showcased larger dimensions, especially in the tail section, rear tire, and exhaust.

It will be underpinned by an all-new trellis frame

The upcoming XPulse 400 is expected to feature a trellis frame and be powered by a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with a speculated displacement between 350cc and 400cc. The engine's performance is predicted to be in the range of 35hp and 40hp, emphasizing exceptional low- and mid-range torque. The test mule can be seen equipped with inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear end. Additionally, it will likely sport rugged spoked wheels and tube-type tires.

When will the Hero XPulse 400 debut in India?

The launch of the upcoming XPulse 400 is anticipated by the end of 2024, having experienced delays for various reasons. However, Hero MotoCorp has intensified its efforts on the project in recent months. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to introduce the XPulse 210 sometime next year. It will likely be powered by the same 210cc engine found in the new Karizma XMR.