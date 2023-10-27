Mahindra Thar's five-door variant in the works: What to expect

Mahindra Thar's five-door model will ride on rugged alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the five-door model of its popular SUV, the Thar, in India soon. The forthcoming offroader has been spotted in the final stages of testing, revealing new design elements and features. Although heavily camouflaged, the test mule highlights the SUV's revamped appearance, setting it apart from the current three-door version. It is anticipated to boast a rugged look, an extended list of features, and enhanced creature comforts.

It will feature an all-LED lighting setup and a dashcam

Distinct from its three-door counterpart, the upcoming five-door variant of the Thar will sport a unique front grille with a novel slat pattern and a horizontal divider in the lower portion of the grille. The SUV will come equipped with an all-LED lighting setup consisting of projector headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps, and taillamps. Interestingly, a dashcam has been spotted behind the sizable infotainment screen, an unusual placement that could make its way into the production version.

When will Mahindra Thar's five-door version arrive in India?

Slated for an early next year release, the Thar five-door is expected to offer both petrol and diesel engine options. Spy images have verified that some models will feature a sunroof as well as front and rear center armrests. In addition to the rugged offroader, Mahindra is also preparing a significant update for the XUV300 compact SUV, which is set to launch in 2024.