What to expect from 2024 Renault Kiger in India

1/3

Auto 2 min read

What to expect from 2024 Renault Kiger in India

By Pradnesh Naik 11:06 am Oct 27, 202311:06 am

Renault Kardian rolls on designer dual-tone wheels (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault has unveiled the Kardian, a budget-friendly SUV slated for debut in the Brazilian market in early 2024. It provides a glimpse into a potential facelift for the Kiger in India. While the former is not designed for our market, its features and interior could hint at changes coming to the latter, possibly within the next year. The French carmaker also has plans to introduce four new SUVs in India by 2027.

2/3

It gets Level-2 ADAS suite and dual display setup

Set to launch in Brazil, the Renault Kardian is equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and front collision warning. The vehicle will boast a total of 13 features, with specifics to be announced at its launch next year. Moreover, the SUV showcases a larger dual display setup, which includes a 7.0-inch instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

3/3

It incorporates elements like ambient lighting and electronic parking brake

The interior layout of the Kardian closely resembles that of the Kiger but incorporates new elements such as ambient lighting, a revamped dashboard with a fresh gear lever, an electronic parking brake, and an updated climate control interface. These modifications have created extra space in the center console for an armrest and storage. The SUV features a new 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, GDi turbo-petrol engine that makes 125hp/225Nm and a modular platform developed for markets like India, Turkey, Morocco, and Brazil.