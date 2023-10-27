Top features of 2024 BMW M 1000 XR sports tourer
Known for developing some of the most sporty offerings, BMW Motorrad has now taken the wraps off its third M motorcycle, the M 1000 XR with a price tag of $24,295 (around Rs. 20.22 lakh) in the US market. The bike aims to combine track-focused handling characteristics with long-distance touring abilities. Here's a look at the best features of the all-new sports tourer.
It sports carbon fiber M winglets and forged aluminum wheels
While retaining the overall design of the S 1000 XR, the 2024 BMW M 1000 XR gets subtle yet crucial aerodynamic upgrades for better performance. It features dual LED headlights, a beak-like extension, a sculpted 20-liter fuel tank, carbon fiber M winglets on both sides, a 6.5-inch TFT display, a stepped-up seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. It rides on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels.
The bike gets an optional M Competition Package
To further improve the performance, the M 1000 XR gets an optional M Competition Package. It includes carbon fiber components such as wheels, ignition lock cover, cockpit trims, front fender, and side panels to shave off additional unsprung mass from the motorcycle.
It comes equipped with IMU-based Dynamic Traction Control system
To ensure rider safety, the M 1000 XR comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with an Integral ABS Pro system derived from BMW Motorrad factory racing motorcycles. It gets a 6-axis IMU-based Dynamic Traction Control system, wheelie control, cruise control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Brake Slide Assist, and Hill Start Control Pro. It also features a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
It features a lightweight exhaust with a titanium rear muffler
The BMW M 1000 XR gets a new exhaust system to enhance the power and torque delivery while keeping the weight in check. It features two three-way catalytic converters and a more steeply angled titanium rear muffler with a carbon fiber end cap.
The motorcycle offers fully adjustable suspension with Dynamic Damping Control
To make sure the M 1000 XR offers the best riding characteristics in all road conditions, BMW has equipped it with a fully adjustable suspension setup. The sports tourer gets 45mm inverted forks with a closed cartridge separate function at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end. It is equipped with Dynamic Damping Control for electronically modulating the suspension setup.
It draws power from a 999cc engine with ShiftCam technology
Powering the 2024 M 1000 XR is the same 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology from the M 1000 RR. The motor develops 201hp of power and 112Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.