Best features of 2024 Yamaha XSR900 GP heritage-inspired supersport

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Oct 27, 202303:10 am

2024 Yamaha XSR900 GP rides on 17-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2024 XSR900 GP for the global markets. The heritage-inspired supersport is based on the capable XSR900 model. It features several cosmetic updates, designed to evoke memories of the 1980s era. The motorcycle also gets multiple upgrades to its hardware components to enhance the riding experience. Here's a look at the best features of the retro-inspired two-wheeler.

It pays homage to Yamaha's golden era of racing

The 2024 XSR900 GP features an upper cowling reminiscent of the 1980s 'Golden Era' of Yahama's grand prix racing. It features a rounded semi-fairing, a small LED headlamp, a sleek windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a sculpted 14-liter fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a rider-only saddle, and a rear seat cowl. It is available in two color schemes: Legend Red and Power Gray.

It has a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster

The 2024 XSR900 GP packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with a smartphone connectivity option via Yamaha's My Ride Link app. It comes loaded with four retro themes, inspired by racing bikes of the 80s and 90s.

It gets a fully adjustable suspension setup from KYB

To ensure a lively ride, the Yamaha XSR900 GP gets a fully adjustable suspension setup from KYB. On the front side, the motorcycle gets gold-colored inverted forks, with a travel of up to 130mm. At the rear end, it has a link-type mono-shock unit attached to a forged aluminum swingarm. It has a travel of up to 131mm.

It rides on Yamaha's Spinforged wheels with premium Bridgestone tires

The 2024 XSR900 GP rolls on lightweight 17-inch wheels made using Yamaha's exclusive Spinforging technology for increased agility and stability. The wheels are wrapped in premium Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S23 tires, which are designed to provide maximum grip during cornering and braking.

It comes equipped with 6-axis IMU-based Yamaha Ride Control system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2024 Yamaha XSR900 GP comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels. It also gets an R1-derived 6-axis inertial measurement unit-based Yamaha Ride Control system, along with lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, slide control, cruise control, and front wheel lift control system. The bike has four riding modes namely SPORT, STREET, RAIN, and CUSTOM.

It draws power from the iconic 890cc CP3 engine

Powering the Yamaha XSR900 GP is the iconic 890cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-triple, "CP3" engine that develops 117.34hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. It gets a 6-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.