Auto Renault offering discounts worth Rs. 2.4 lakh on its cars

Renault offering discounts worth Rs. 2.4 lakh on its cars

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 13, 2021, 11:29 am

Renault cars offered with benefits worth Rs. 2.4 lakh

French automaker Renault has introduced a range of discounts on its popular offerings in India, including the KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate offers, exchange bonuses, and loyalty offers. Notably, these deals may vary depending on the model, dealership, as well as location. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

With the year coming to an end, Renault is trying to boost its sales by announcing benefits on its cars. These deals also seem to be an attractive proposition because the vehicles do not have a long waiting period unlike some of the latest launches. We have listed popular models from Renault which can be bought with offers of up to Rs. 2.4 lakh.

Car #1 Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 4.11 lakh

The Renault KWID is available with benefits worth Rs. 55,000, including an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000. It has a cascading grille, roof rails, LED taillamps, and sleek headlights. Inside, there are two airbags, five seats, and an 8.0-inch infotainment console. The car runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 67hp/91Nm and another 799cc petrol motor that generates 53.26hp/72Nm.

Car #2 Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5.54 lakh

Renault Triber is available with discounts worth Rs. 60,000, comprising a cash benefit of up to Rs. 25,000. It flaunts a chromed grille, projector headlights, roof rails, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The car houses four airbags, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The vehicle draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of torque.

Car #3 Renault Kiger: Price begins at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Renault Kiger can be bought with a corporate discount worth Rs. 10,000 and loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 10,000. It sports a chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch infotainment panel and four airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 98.63hp of power and 152Nm of torque.

Car #4 Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Finally, offers worth Rs. 2.4 lakh are available on the Renault Duster, including a loyalty benefit of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh. The SUV has projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a chromed grille, and roof rails. Inside, there are two airbags, five seats, and a 7.0-inch infotainment console. It is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine (153.86hp/254Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol mill (104.5hp/142Nm).