Ferrari Purosangue v/s Lamborghini Urus Performante: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 14, 2022, 05:25 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Ferrari has unveiled its first-ever SUV, the Purosangue with a price tag of €390,000 (approximately Rs. 3.1 crore) in the European market. It features the brand's modern design philosophy and goes up against an established rival in the form of Lamborghini Urus Performante. With both SUVs competing at the top of the price bracket, which one offers a better value-for-money proposition? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lamborghini has been the reigning champion in the performance-SUV category in recent years with its capable Urus range. The car debuted in 2018 and the brand has managed to sell over 20,000 units globally.

The Performante variant offers slightly better ride and handling characteristics than the regular model.

However, with the launch of Ferrari's Purosangue, the competition will heat up to a new level.

Exteriors The Ferrari Purosangue is visually more appealing

Lamborghini Urus Performante has a carbon fiber hood with air vents, redesigned bumpers, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, blacked-out 22/23-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around Y-shaped LED taillamps. Ferrari Purosangue gets a muscular bonnet, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a large grille, suicide doors, designer alloy wheels, quad exhaust tips, and sleek LED taillights. Both SUVs feature a raked windscreen and a sloping roofline.

Performance The Purosangue gets a more powerful engine

The Urus Performante is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 666hp and a peak torque of 850Nm. The Purosangue draws power from a larger 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that generates 715hp of maximum power and 716Nm of peak torque. Both SUVs get an 8-speed gearbox. Lamborghini uses a torque-converter unit while Ferrari uses a DCT.

Interiors The Purosangue offers a more premium interior

The Urus Performante has a sporty cabin with Black Alcantara upholstery, 'Performante' badging, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment system with support for connectivity options. Meanwhile, the Purosangue gets a luxurious cabin, featuring premium leather upholstery, an electrochromic glass roof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Both cars are equipped with multiple airbags for safety.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Lamborghini Urus Performante retails at $260,000 (approximately Rs. 2.07 crore) in the US market, while the Ferrari Purosangue costs €390,000 (roughly Rs. 3.1 crore) in the European region. While Urus has been a segment leader in the performance-oriented SUV category, our vote goes in favor of the Purosangue for its futuristic design, refined V12 engine, and overall higher brand appeal.