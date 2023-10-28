GMC Sierra Grande Concept to be showcased at 2023 SEMA

1/3

Auto 2 min read

GMC Sierra Grande Concept to be showcased at 2023 SEMA

By Pradnesh Naik 11:23 am Oct 28, 202311:23 am

AEV GMC Sierra Grande Concept to be unveiled at 2023 SEMA Show

American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), a manufacturer of turnkey off-road vehicle packages and accessories, has unveiled the GMC Sierra Grande concept. Based on the single-cab version of GMC's Sierra HD pick-up truck, the concept car sports 40-inch block-pattern tires and rugged AT4X components. Set to make a public appearance at the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the Sierra Grande Concept forgoes luxury elements in favor of functionality and off-road prowess, aiming to be a practical work truck.

2/3

Fitted with rugged components to enhance off-road capabilities

Starting with a bare-bones Sierra 2500 HD single-cab long-bed model, AEV has outfitted the pick-up truck with rugged AT4X drivetrain components such as steering knuckles, control arms, and Multimatic DSSV dampers. Additionally, the concept truck boasts metallic skid plates, and Salta XD toughened alloy wheels wrapped in 40-inch off-road-focused tires. Moreover, a 1.5-inch lift kit for the suspension setup makes it a highly competent off-road work truck.

3/3

Flaunts custom rear bumper, aluminum tray bed

Rather than a standard pickup bed, the Sierra Grande Concept features an eight-foot aluminum tray bed with a vertical mount for the spare tire. The truck also comes with an on-board air system for practical work applications. AEV has crafted a custom rear bumper and a stamped-type front steel bumper with a winch and prototype brush guard. Four off-road LED lights are affixed to the brush guard, while an in-house-sourced snorkel supplies air to the potent 6.6-liter "Duramax" diesel engine.