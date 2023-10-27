Nissan to preview two concept vehicles at 2023 SEMA

By Pradnesh Naik 06:29 pm Oct 27, 202306:29 pm

Project Rugged Rogue features Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 offroad tires (Photo credit: Nissan)

Nissan is gearing up to unveil two concept vehicles at the 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas, next week. The Japanese carmaker will present the Project Rugged Rogue, a revamped version of the recently updated 2024 Rogue, and the Sentra DET concept, a turbocharged sedan influenced by race cars from the Sentra Cup. These exclusive vehicles will accompany the previously revealed Frontier pick-up truck, participating in the NORRA 500 race in Mexico.

Project Rugged Rogue showcases off-road capabilities

The Project Rugged Rogue aims to convert the family transporter into a more adept off-road explorer. It boasts NISMO off-road elements such as a three-inch suspension lift kit, rugged wheels fitted with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires, a bespoke exhaust system, and carbon fiber fender flares with a rear spoiler. Moreover, it features a front bumper guard with six-inch round lights, hood-mounted driving lights, and roof-mounted racks for kayaks and mountain bikes.

Sentra DET Concept is a track-focused turbocharged sedan

Drawing inspiration from the race cars of the Sentra Cup, the Sentra DET concept is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. The four-cylinder powerplant incorporates a new Garrett intercooler and turbocharger, DeatschWerks in-tank fuel pump, AFCO radiator, McLeod lightweight flywheel clutch kit, and Manley pistons. Additional enhancements include a limited-slip differential, Nissan Z brakes, Recaro bucket seats, 18-inch NISMO wheels with Yokohama ADVAN Neova AD09 tires, and a prototype NISMO cat-back exhaust system.