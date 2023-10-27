Nissan to preview two concept vehicles at 2023 SEMA
Nissan is gearing up to unveil two concept vehicles at the 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas, next week. The Japanese carmaker will present the Project Rugged Rogue, a revamped version of the recently updated 2024 Rogue, and the Sentra DET concept, a turbocharged sedan influenced by race cars from the Sentra Cup. These exclusive vehicles will accompany the previously revealed Frontier pick-up truck, participating in the NORRA 500 race in Mexico.
Project Rugged Rogue showcases off-road capabilities
The Project Rugged Rogue aims to convert the family transporter into a more adept off-road explorer. It boasts NISMO off-road elements such as a three-inch suspension lift kit, rugged wheels fitted with Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires, a bespoke exhaust system, and carbon fiber fender flares with a rear spoiler. Moreover, it features a front bumper guard with six-inch round lights, hood-mounted driving lights, and roof-mounted racks for kayaks and mountain bikes.
Sentra DET Concept is a track-focused turbocharged sedan
Drawing inspiration from the race cars of the Sentra Cup, the Sentra DET concept is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. The four-cylinder powerplant incorporates a new Garrett intercooler and turbocharger, DeatschWerks in-tank fuel pump, AFCO radiator, McLeod lightweight flywheel clutch kit, and Manley pistons. Additional enhancements include a limited-slip differential, Nissan Z brakes, Recaro bucket seats, 18-inch NISMO wheels with Yokohama ADVAN Neova AD09 tires, and a prototype NISMO cat-back exhaust system.