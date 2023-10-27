Is 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX better than 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa

By Pradnesh Naik 05:48 pm Oct 27, 202305:48 pm

Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch designer wheels

Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the Ninja 1000SX. The refreshed model gets an all-new Metallic Matte Graphite Gray color paired with Metallic Diablo Black and bold red accents. The potent sports tourer competes with the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa in the liter-class segment on our shores. Between these two Japanese fighters, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The liter-class sports tourer segment has always been aspirational for riders across the globe. Since its inception in 1999, the Suzuki Hayabusa has been the go-to motorcycle for long-distance hyper cruising. However, Kawasaki entered the game with a capable rival in the form of the Ninja 1000SX. Which one of these two heavy hitters is more suitable in India?

Suzuki Hayabusa is more appealing of the two

The 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa flaunts a massive 20-liter fuel tank, vertically-stacked LED headlight, a raised windscreen, split-type seats, dual exhausts, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX features an aggressive 19-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, a full-color TFT instrument panel, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer wheels.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and ride-by-wire throttle

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Hayabusa and Ninja 1000SX come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, cruise control, a ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both sports tourers are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The Hayabusa packs a more powerful engine

The 2024 Ninja 1000SX draws power from a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 140hp and a peak torque of 111Nm. Powering the 2023 Hayabusa is a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four motor that generates a maximum power of 188hp and a peak torque of 150Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 16.2 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 12.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Hayabusa makes more sense with its attractive design and a more powerful engine.