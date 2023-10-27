How BMW M 1000 XR fares against Ducati Multistrada RS

1/6

Auto 2 min read

How BMW M 1000 XR fares against Ducati Multistrada RS

By Pradnesh Naik 05:43 pm Oct 27, 202305:43 pm

Both ADVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

BMW Motorrad has introduced its third M motorcycle in the form of the 2024 M 1000 XR. It carries a price tag of $24,295 (roughly Rs. 20.22 lakh) in the US, excluding destination charges. This all-new track-focused ADV rivals the recently revealed Ducati Multistrada V4 RS in the liter-class segment. Which one is better? The German brawler or the Italian fighter? Let's find out.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Both Ducati and BMW Motorrad are trying to achieve the impossible by offering a track-focused ADV motorcycle. The former has brought in the Multistrada V4 RS, while the latter has got the M 1000 XR to showcase its expertise on a race track. Between these two so-called Frankenstein monsters, which one makes more sense as an all-rounder?

3/6

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS looks more pleasing

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS sports a sloping fuel tank, dual LED headlights, carbon fiber front fender, beak, and hand guards, a new titanium subframe, and 17-inch forged Marchesini wheels. BMW M 1000 XR gets a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlights, a beak-like extension, carbon fiber M winglets, a titanium exhaust with a carbon fiber end cap, and 17-inch forged aluminum wheels.

4/6

Both bikes are equipped with multiple electronic riding aids

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Multistrada V4 RS and M 1000 XR come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, wheelie control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both bikes are handled by fully adjustable inverted forks at the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

5/6

BMW M 1000 XR packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Multistrada V4 RS is a 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine that develops 180hp of maximum power and 118Nm of peak torque. The M 1000 XR is fueled by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four motor with ShiftCam technology. It develops 201hp of maximum power and 112Nm of peak torque. Both mills are mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

6/6

Which one should you choose?

In the US, the 2024 BMW M 1000 XR carries a price tag of $24,295 (approximately Rs. 20.22 lakh), excluding destination charges. On the other hand, we expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS to cost around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, the M 1000 XR makes more sense with its more powerful engine and overall better brand value and reach.