How BMW M 1000 XR fares against Ducati Multistrada RS
BMW Motorrad has introduced its third M motorcycle in the form of the 2024 M 1000 XR. It carries a price tag of $24,295 (roughly Rs. 20.22 lakh) in the US, excluding destination charges. This all-new track-focused ADV rivals the recently revealed Ducati Multistrada V4 RS in the liter-class segment. Which one is better? The German brawler or the Italian fighter? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
Both Ducati and BMW Motorrad are trying to achieve the impossible by offering a track-focused ADV motorcycle. The former has brought in the Multistrada V4 RS, while the latter has got the M 1000 XR to showcase its expertise on a race track. Between these two so-called Frankenstein monsters, which one makes more sense as an all-rounder?
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS looks more pleasing
Ducati Multistrada V4 RS sports a sloping fuel tank, dual LED headlights, carbon fiber front fender, beak, and hand guards, a new titanium subframe, and 17-inch forged Marchesini wheels. BMW M 1000 XR gets a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlights, a beak-like extension, carbon fiber M winglets, a titanium exhaust with a carbon fiber end cap, and 17-inch forged aluminum wheels.
Both bikes are equipped with multiple electronic riding aids
To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Multistrada V4 RS and M 1000 XR come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, wheelie control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both bikes are handled by fully adjustable inverted forks at the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
BMW M 1000 XR packs a more powerful engine
Powering the Multistrada V4 RS is a 1,103cc "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine that develops 180hp of maximum power and 118Nm of peak torque. The M 1000 XR is fueled by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four motor with ShiftCam technology. It develops 201hp of maximum power and 112Nm of peak torque. Both mills are mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
Which one should you choose?
In the US, the 2024 BMW M 1000 XR carries a price tag of $24,295 (approximately Rs. 20.22 lakh), excluding destination charges. On the other hand, we expect the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS to cost around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. In our opinion, the M 1000 XR makes more sense with its more powerful engine and overall better brand value and reach.