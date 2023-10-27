TVS Ronin Special Edition launched at Rs. 1.7 lakh
TVS Motor Company has launched the Ronin Special Edition in India at a price of Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) this festive season. This modern-retro motorcycle offers both aesthetic and functional enhancements. The special edition carries a Rs. 4,000 premium over the top-of-the-line Ronin TD model. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, stated, "With this new edition, we are confident to take that journey forward and charter exciting journeys."
The bike comes with several cosmetic upgrades
The TVS Ronin's Special Edition comes in a fresh Nimbus Gray color. It features distinctive body graphics and a triple-tone color scheme with gray as the base, accompanied by white and red stripes on the fuel tank and side panels. The R logo design includes subtle details, while the wheel rims and headlamp bezel have a black finish. Additional accessories come pre-installed, such as a USB charger, visor, and a uniquely designed EFI cover.
Mechanical specifications remain unchanged
The TVS Ronin Special Edition remains mechanically unchanged, equipped with a 225.9cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 20.1hp at 7,750rpm and 19.93Nm at 3,750rpm. The motorcycle features a 5-speed transmission, assist and slipper clutch, 41mm USD front forks, and 7-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension. For enhanced breaking, it gets dual-channel ABS with 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes.