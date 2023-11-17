Is 2024 Benelli TNT 500 better than 2024 Kawasaki Z500

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Nov 17, 202303:05 am

Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer wheels

Kawasaki revealed the 2024 iteration of the Z500 at the recently concluded 2023 EICMA show in Milan. The India-bound motorcycle draws power from an all-new 451cc parallel-twin engine. It rivals the all-new 2024 TNT 500 from Benelli, both of which are aiming for the top spot in the sub-500cc streetfighter segment. Between these two middleweight contenders, which one makes more sense?

Why does this story matter?

The middleweight streetfighter segment has been gaining popularity in recent years. KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R are considered as the gold standard in the sub-500cc category. However, legendary bikemakers such as Kawasaki and Benelli are now trying to make an impact with their new models, the Z500 and TNT 500 in the category.

Between these two, the Benelli TNT 500 looks more appealing

The 2024 Kawasaki Z500 features a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a side-slung exhaust, an angular LED headlamp, and a sleek LED taillight. The 2024 Benelli Tornado Naked Twin or TNT 500 sports vertically-stacked dual projector LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, a wide handlebar, split seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Both bikes ride on 17-inch designer wheels.

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Kawasaki Z500 and Benelli TNT 500 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control system, and ride-by-wire throttle. The former gets telescopic forks on the front side, while the latter has inverted front forks. Both streetfighters get an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The TNT 500 packs a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Z500 runs on an all-new 451cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 45hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. Powering the Benelli TNT 500 is a new 500cc, liquid-cooled, inline-two-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 46Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

The pricing details of both the 2024 Benelli TNT 500 and the 2024 Kawasaki Z500 are yet to be disclosed by the Italian and Japanese marques, respectively. We expect the bikes to be priced at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), once launched. In our opinion, the Benelli TNT 500 makes more sense with its aggressive design and powerful engine.

